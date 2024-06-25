OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Smartphone Gets Official

The new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite has finally been unveiled, and it promises to be a compelling addition to the mid-range smartphone market. This new OnePlus model balances performance, design, and affordability, making it a noteworthy contender for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

Sleek Design and Build

At first glance, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite impresses with its sleek and modern design. The phone measures 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm, making it comfortable to hold and use. The build features a glass front, a plastic frame, and a plastic back, ensuring durability while maintaining a lightweight feel. It also boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, adding a layer of protection against everyday elements.

Vivid Display

You will be pleased to know that the Nord CE4 Lite comes with a stunning AMOLED display. This 6.67-inch screen offers a high refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. With a peak brightness of 2100 nits, the display remains vibrant and clear even in direct sunlight. The 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, with a 20:9 aspect ratio, provides sharp and detailed visuals, perfect for streaming videos and gaming.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. This 6nm processor ensures efficient performance and supports 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds. The octa-core CPU, consisting of 2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold and 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver cores, handles multitasking with ease. The Adreno 619 GPU provides smooth graphics rendering, making it suitable for gaming and graphic-intensive applications.

Ample Storage and Memory

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos. Additionally, the microSDXC card slot, which shares the SIM slot, allows for expandable storage, giving you the flexibility to store even more data.

Impressive Camera System

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The main camera has an aperture of f/1.8, a 25mm wide lens, and optical image stabilization (OIS), ensuring sharp and clear images even in low light conditions. The camera also supports dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama modes. For video recording, it offers 1080p resolution at 30fps, with gyro-EIS for stable footage.

The front-facing camera is a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 24mm wide lens, perfect for selfies and video calls. It also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps, ensuring high-quality video chats.

Enhanced Audio and Connectivity

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is equipped with stereo speakers for a rich audio experience and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio enthusiasts. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1 with A2DP and aptX HD, and NFC for contactless payments. Positioning systems like GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, and QZSS are supported, ensuring accurate location tracking.

Long-lasting Battery Life

Battery life is a critical aspect of any smartphone, and the Nord CE4 Lite does not disappoint. It houses a robust 5110 mAh non-removable battery, which supports 80W wired charging. According to OnePlus, this allows the phone to charge from 1% to 100% in just 50 minutes. Additionally, the device offers 5W reverse wired charging, allowing you to share power with other devices.

Color Variants

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is available in two stylish color options: Super Silver and Mega Blue. These colors not only enhance the phone’s aesthetics but also offer choices to suit your personal style.

In summary, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is a well-rounded smartphone that offers a blend of modern design, powerful performance, and practical features. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or someone looking for a reliable and stylish smartphone, the Nord CE4 Lite is worth considering. With its competitive pricing and robust feature set, it stands out as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Source OnePlus



