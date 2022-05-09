OnePlus Nord 2T unboxed ahead of launch (Video)

Last week we heard some leaked specifications of the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone and now an unboxing video of the handset has appeared online.

OnePlus has not made this new Android smartphone official, but we get to have a look at the device in the unboxing video below from Sahil Karoul.

As we heard previously the new OnePlus Nord 2T 6.43 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will also come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM and 128B of included storage.

The cameras on this new Android smartphone will include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera for video chat and selfies.

The device will also come with a 500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging with a SuperVOOC charger, the handset will also come with OxygenOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will be made official, it is expected to launch sometime this month. As soon as we get some more details on the handset we will let you know.

Source Sahil Karoul, Android Police

