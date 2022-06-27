OnePlus Nord 2T to launch soon in India

Last week we heard that the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone would be launching in India today, the 27th of June, it looks like this date was incorrect.

The handset will be launching in India soon, although there is no specific release date for the device, although it is now listed on the OnePlus website and Amazon as coming soon.

The new OnePlus Nord 2t features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM or 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Other specifications in the handset include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There is also a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 80W fast charging.

The device also comes with a 32-megapixel camera on the front that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will be launching in India, we will let you know. We suspect it will be launching sometime very soon.

Source GSM Arena

