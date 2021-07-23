OnePlus Nord 2 gets unboxed (Video)

The new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone is now official and now we get to find out more details about the device in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt.

The handset is now available to pre-order in the UK and it retails for £399, lets find out more details about the device in the unboxing video.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and two storage options 128GB or 256GB..

The handset features a 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED display which has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features Warp Charge 65 fast charging, plus a range of cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

OnePlus are now taking pre-orders on the new smartphone and the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model retails for £399 and the 12GB and 256GB model retails for £469. There are a choice of two different colors, Gray Sierra or Blue Haze.

