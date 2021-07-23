OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone gets official

We have heard lots of rumors about the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone, the handset is now official and we have all the details on this new device.

The handset comes with a 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED display which has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor and it comes with two RAM options 8GB or 12GB. There are also two storage options 128GB or 256GB.

The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features Warp Charge 65 fast charging, there are a range of cameras on the handset.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset there is 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The device will be available in two colors Gray Sierra or Blue Haze, the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model retails for £399 and the 12GB and 256GB model retails for £469.

You can find out more details about the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone over at OnePlus at the link below, the device is not available to pre-order.

Source OnePlus

