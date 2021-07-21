OnePlus Nord 2 5G to feature 4500 mAh battery

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone will be made official tomorrow and now OnePlus has confirmed some more details about the device.

OnePlus has revealed that their new Nord 2 5G smartphone will come with a 4500 mAh battery and it will feature Warp Charge 65 which should give it a full day of charge in just 15 minutes.

We gave Nord 2 a 4500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 65. The result? Warp-speed charging giving you a full day’s power in just 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SpfsWcv4p7 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 20, 2021

We heard previously that the handset will come with a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile processor.

The handset will come with a 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of built in storage, it will also come with a range of cameras.

On the rear of the device there will be a a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel camera. On the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

We will have full information on the new a OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone when it is made official by OnePlus tomorrow at their press event.

Source OnePlus / Twitter

