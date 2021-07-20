OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone leaked in red

We have already seen a number of leaked press shots of the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone and now we have another one, this one shows a red color for the handset. The device is going to be made official later this week.

The photos was posted on Twitter by Evan Blass and it gives us a look at the design of the handset and also reveals another color option.

The device will feature a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile processor, plus 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The device will come with a front facing 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset there will be three cameras, a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel camera.

OnePlus will be making their new OnePlus Nord 2 5G official at a press event on the 22nd of July, we will have more details about the handset then. As yet there are no details on exactly how much the new OnePlus Nord handset will retail for.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G pic.twitter.com/S6menHnPOv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 19, 2021

Source Evan Blass

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals