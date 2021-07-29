OnePlus Nord 2 5G now available in the UK

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone is now available to buy in the UK, the handset is available from OnePlus and prices start at £399.

The 8GB model of the new OnePlus Nord 2 retails for £399 and the 12GB of RAM version of the handset retails for £469.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200ocessor plus a choice 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of built in storage.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device has a range of cameras, there are three on the back including a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset there is a a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

You can find out more information about the new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone over at OnePlus at the link below. The handset is now available to buy and prices start at £399. There are two color options for the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Blue Haze and Gray Sierra.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena

