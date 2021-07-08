OnePlus confirms OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro throttle performance

Yesterday we heard that Geekbench had removed the OnePlus 9 and 9 pro smartphones from its benchmark platform, because there were reports that performance was being throttled in some apps on the handsets.

OnePlus has now confirmed that this is correct, the company had been restricting performance on some apps on their devices.

The company gave a statement to the XDA Developers about what has been happening with the handsets, this was apparently done to optimize battery life, you can see the statement below.

“Our top priority is always delivering a great user experience with our products, based in part on acting quickly on important user feedback. Following the launch of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in March, some users told us about some areas where we could improve the devices’ battery life and heat management. As a result of this feedback, our R&D team has been working over the past few months to optimize the devices’ performance when using many of the most popular apps, including Chrome, by matching the app’s processor requirements with the most appropriate power. This has helped to provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption. While this may impact the devices’ performance in some benchmarking apps, our focus as always is to do what we can to improve the performance of the device for our users.”

It is not clear as yet on whether OnePlus will make any changes to their software to stop this throttling in apps, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source XDA

