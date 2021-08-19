OnePlus Buds Pro up for pre-order in Europe

OnePlus launched their new OnePlus Buds Pro headphones last month and now the device is available to pre-order in Europe.

The new OnePlus Buds are now available to pre-order in Europe for €149 and also in the UK for €139. The headphones come in a choice of two colors, black and white.

The OnePlus Buds Pro feature a smart adaptive noise cancellation system (ANC) that intelligently drowns out unwanted sound frequencies in real time, such as environmental noise or chatter, adjusting the level of noise cancellation accordingly to keep users immersed and undistracted from their tunes. Each earbud features a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed in order to deliver a much more comfortable and tailored listening experience as opposed to conventional ANC systems with fixed levels of noise cancellation. Coupled with enhanced noise reduction algorithms and a mechanical design to reduce wind noise, the OnePlus Buds Pro ensure calls are always crystal clear even in loud environments.

The true wireless earbuds feature OnePlus Audio ID, a carefully calibrated sound profile that caters to user-specific sound sensitivities. Coupled with two large 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support, the OnePlus Buds Pro bring music to life with rich treble, heart-pounding bass, and crystal-clear vocals.

You can find out more details about the new OnePlus Buds headphones over at the OnePlus website at the link below.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena

