OnePlus Ace Pro is popular in China

The new OnePlus Ace Pro went on sale in China today and it looks like the handset is a hit as sales of the device hit 100 million yuan in just 1 second. This is just under $15 million at the current exchange rate.

The news was announced by OnePlus on Weibo, the handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T.

As a reminder, the device comes with a 6.7-inch display that features a full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it comes with Gorilla Glass 5.

The handset features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor. There are three RAM and storage options 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Other specifications on the new OnePlus Ace Pro include a range of high-end cameras, on the rear, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. The device also comes with a 4800 mAh battery and features 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging, pricing for the handset starts at CNY 3,499 which is about $518 at the current exchange rate.

Source OnePlus, Playfuldroid

