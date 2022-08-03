OnePlus Ace Pro launch event cancelled in China

OnePlus will announce their new OnePlus 10T smartphone later today, they had also planned to launch the handset in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro. The launch event in China has now been canceled.

Motorola also canceled their launch event for the Motorola Razr 2022 and the X30 Pro which was also due to take place today.

These events have apparently been canceled due to rising tensions between China and the US after a recent visit to Taiwan by the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The OnePlus Ace Pro is basically the Chinese version of the new OnePlus 10T, so it should come with very similar specifications.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 10T will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it will be available with a range of RAM and storage options.

The handset will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution, the display will apparently have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will also come with a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The international launch event will still go ahead for the OnePlus 10T later today and we will have more details about the device then.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals