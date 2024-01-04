OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone gets official

OnePlus has launched its latest Android smartphone, the new OnePlus Ace 3, and the handset has been unveiled at a press event in China. The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that features a resolution of 2,772 x 1240 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 12GB of RAM and 1256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device does not come with any expandable storage.

The new OnePlus Ace 3 comes with ColorOS 14 which is based on Google’s Android 14 OS the handset is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery and it features 100W fast charging which can charge the device from 1 to 100 percent in just 27 minutes.

The device comes with a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for video chat. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone will come in a choice of three colors, Rose Gold, Blue and Black and it will retail for CNY 2,599 which is about $365 at the current exchnage rate.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena



