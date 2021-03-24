OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro get unboxed (Video)

The new OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are now official, both handsets come with a range of high end specifications.
Now we get to have a look at both models in the OnePlus 9 range in a new video from Mrwhosetheboss, lets find out more details about the handsets.
Both handsets comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a choicer of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The OnePlus 9 has a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the 9 Pro has a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.
The 9 features a 48 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 48 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, both handsets have a 16 megapixel Selfie camera.
Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.