OnePlus 8T vs Google Pixel 5 (Video)

The new OnePlus 8T was made official this week and Google also launched their new Pixel 5 smartphone and now we get to see OnePlus 8T vs Google Pixel 5.

The video below from MrWhostheboss gives us a good look at both the OnePlus 8T and the Google Pixel 5, we get to see the two devices side by side and see how the cameras, batteries and more perform.

As we can see from the video both handsets have some interesting features, the OnePlus 8T does have better specifications on paper.

Both handsets are now available to buy, the OnePlus 8T retails for $749 and the Google Pixel 5 retails for $699.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

