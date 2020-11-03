OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition unveiled

OnePlus has unveiled a new special edition smartphone, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition and the handset is now available to pre-order in China.

The new OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will retail for 3,999 Yuan in China which is about $599 at the current exchange rate.

You can find out more information about the new OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 smartphone over at OnePlus at the link below.

The handset comes with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it feature a Snapdragon 865 processor.

The new OnePlus 8T special edition also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus it features a 48 megapixel main camera on the back, there is also a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera.

As yet there are no details on whether this new limited edition OnePlus smartphone will launch outside of China.

Source OnePlus, Tizen Help

