OnePlus 8 gets Android 11 Developer Preview 3 with OxygenOS 11

OnePlus has released Android 11 Developer Preview 3 for the OnePlus 8 range of smartphones and this gives us a look at the new design and features for OxygenOS 11.

The new developer preview of Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 comes with a wide range of new features, you can see more details about this below.

This Developer Preview build is designed for our most technically-inclined community members to test out the new features and share feedback directly with us. As this is still in an early stage of development, we do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs, or if you expect to use the device as a daily driver. As always, proceed at your own RISK! For more information about the Android 11 Developer Preview Program, please visit https://www.oneplus.com/os/developer-preview/android11.

Key updates (please refer to the change log for the full list):

New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)

New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation

Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles

Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day

New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability

Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings

3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends

New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos

Known Issues

Some third-party applications may not function as expected System stability issues Network stability issues in some scenarios

You can find out more information about the new features coming to the OnePlus range of smartphones with Android 11 over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

