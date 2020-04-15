The new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are now official, both handsets share similar specifications, although they have different displays and cameras.

First up is the OnePlus 8, this handset comes with a 6.55 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage, it also comes with a 4300 mAh battery and Android 10.

The OnePlus 8 features a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there are three cameras, one with a 48 megapixel sensor, one with a 16 megapixel sensor and one with a 2 megapixel sensor.

Next up is the OnePlus 8 Pro, this handset comes with a 6.78 inch Fuild AMOLED display that has a QHD resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and it is powered by the same Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built in storage. The handset features a larger 4510 mAh battery and Android 10.

This device also has 16 megapixel camera on the front, on the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera, n 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

The new OnePlus 8 retails for $699 in the US and £599 in the UK and the OnePlus 8 Pro retails for $899 in the US and £799 in the UK, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source OnePlus

