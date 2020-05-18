OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro land in India May 29th

The launch of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro has been delayed in India because of COVID-19, OnePlus has now revealed that both handsets will go on sale in India on the 29th of May.

The OnePlus 8 will retail for RS 41,999 which is about $552 at the current exchange rate and the 8 Pro will retail for Rs 54,999, which is about $724.

As a reminder the OnePlus 8 features a a 6.55 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, plus a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

It also comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there are three cameras, one with a 48 megapixel sensor, one with a 16 megapixel sensor and one with a 2 megapixel sensor.

Source Fone Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals