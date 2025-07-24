One UI 8 Watch Arrives on Galaxy Watch Ultra

The One UI 8 Watch update is now available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, bringing a host of advanced features and a refined user interface to the already impressive wearable. This update introduces innovative tools like Running Coach, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index, all designed to help users achieve their health and fitness goals. These features provide motivational insights, making it easier than ever to build healthier habits and track progress.

Running Coach offers personalized guidance and real-time feedback during workouts, helping users optimize their performance and reach their fitness targets. Vascular Load monitors the user’s cardiovascular health, providing valuable insights into their overall well-being. The Antioxidant Index feature tracks the user’s antioxidant intake, encouraging a balanced diet and promoting long-term health benefits.

Enhanced User Experience with Multi-Info Tiles and Now Bar

The One UI 8 Watch update optimizes the user interface for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, ensuring that essential information is always accessible. The new Multi-Info Tiles allow users to customize their smartwatch display, pulling together health metrics, weather updates, and more into a single, easy-to-read view. This feature enables users to quickly glance at their watch and obtain the information they need without navigating through multiple screens or menus.

Additionally, the Now Bar ensures that users can quickly access whatever they’re working on, enhancing productivity and convenience. This feature keeps recently used apps and functions readily available, saving time and effort when switching between tasks. The Now Bar adapts to the user’s preferences and habits, making the Galaxy Watch Ultra an even more intuitive and efficient companion for daily life.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in four stunning titanium finishes, including the newly introduced Titanium Blue. This premium wearable is designed for outdoor adventurers who demand durability and performance. The Titanium Blue variant adds a touch of style to the rugged design, making it an attractive choice for those who want to stand out while exploring the great outdoors.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic cater to everyday wellness and timeless sophistication, respectively. The Galaxy Watch8 offers a sleek and modern design, packed with features to help users maintain a healthy lifestyle. The Galaxy Watch8 Classic, on the other hand, combines advanced technology with a classic timepiece aesthetic, appealing to those who appreciate traditional watch design.

All models, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue, will soon be available globally. Pricing details will vary by region, so check with local retailers or Samsung’s official website for the latest updates.

Specifications

Source Samsung



