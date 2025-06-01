One UI 8 is HERE. All the NEW Features Revealed

Samsung has officially launched the beta version of One UI 8, built on Android 16, in select regions such as Korea, the US, the UK, and Germany. While this update does not mark a radical shift from its predecessor, One UI 7, it introduces a series of thoughtful enhancements aimed at improving usability, multitasking, and accessibility. These updates reflect Samsung’s ongoing commitment to refining the user experience. Below is a detailed look at the key features and how they can elevate your interaction with Samsung devices in a new video from AppX.

Quick Share: Streamlined File Sharing

The Quick Share feature has been enhanced to make file sharing faster and more intuitive. A new filtering option allows you to sort files based on the app used for downloads, making it easier to locate and share specific content. This improvement simplifies file management, saving you both time and effort. Whether you’re sharing photos, documents, or videos, the updated Quick Share ensures a smoother process.

Samsung Internet: A Fresh Look and Feel

The Samsung Internet browser has undergone a visual refresh, featuring updated animations and redesigned background elements. These changes aim to deliver a more engaging and seamless browsing experience. Whether you’re reading articles, shopping online, or streaming videos, the updated interface provides a modern and intuitive interaction. The smoother animations and refined visuals contribute to a more polished user experience.

AI Screen Selection: Smarter Multitasking

Artificial intelligence plays a central role in the updated AI Screen Selection feature. This enhancement allows you to switch between screens more efficiently, minimizing delays and improving multitasking. Whether you’re navigating between apps or managing multiple tasks simultaneously, this feature ensures a more fluid and responsive experience. The integration of AI makes multitasking smarter and more adaptive to your needs.

Multitasking: Enhanced Productivity Features

Samsung has introduced significant updates to multitasking capabilities in One UI 8, particularly through Samsung DeX. The platform now supports optimized display resolutions up to WQHD and includes screen rotation options, making it more versatile for productivity tasks. Additionally, the split-screen functionality has been improved, offering greater control over app window sizes. These enhancements allow for a more customized and efficient multitasking setup, catering to both casual users and professionals.

Reminder App: Redesigned for Simplicity and Flexibility

The Reminder app has been overhauled with a new layout that categorizes reminders for easier navigation. Users can now create reminders with added flexibility, including options for checklists, location-based alerts, and voice input. These updates make it simpler to stay organized and manage tasks effectively. Whether you’re planning your day or setting long-term goals, the redesigned app offers a more intuitive experience.

Modes and Routines: Smarter Automation

Automation receives a boost with new preset routines for weather and advanced conditions. The Modes and Routines feature integrates seamlessly with apps like the clock, calendar, and Samsung Notes, allowing you to automate daily tasks effortlessly. For example, you can configure your phone to adjust its settings based on the time of day or your location. These enhancements streamline your workflow and reduce the need for manual adjustments.

Samsung Health: Fitness and Wellness Simplified

The Samsung Health app introduces new tools to support your fitness journey. Features such as running distance challenges help keep you motivated, while food recording reminders assist in maintaining a balanced diet. These updates make it easier to track your health and fitness goals, providing a more comprehensive approach to wellness. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just starting out, these tools offer practical benefits.

Communication: Improved Tools for Better Interaction

Communication features have been refined in One UI 8, with better profile card customization options that allow you to personalize your contact information more effectively. Additionally, accessing recorded calls directly from your contact history is now more straightforward. These updates enhance the overall communication experience, making it easier to manage and personalize your interactions.

Camera: Gesture-Based Controls for Convenience

The camera interface has been updated with gesture-based controls, allowing for quicker access to settings. Swiping up or down in the preview area lets you adjust preferences on the fly, making it more convenient to capture the perfect shot. These intuitive controls enhance the photography experience, making sure that you can focus on creativity without being bogged down by complex settings.

Secure Folder: Enhanced Privacy Features

Privacy remains a top priority with updates to the Secure Folder. Users can now hide apps, suppress notifications, and encrypt the folder more effectively. These enhancements provide an added layer of security, making sure that sensitive information remains protected. For those who value privacy, these updates offer peace of mind and greater control over personal data.

Accessibility: Inclusive and Adaptive Features

Accessibility improvements in One UI 8 make the interface more inclusive for users with diverse needs. The assistant menu now supports pinch-to-zoom functionality, making it easier to magnify content. Keyboard control for mouse actions has been added, and Bluetooth hearing aids can now be paired directly from the accessibility settings. These updates demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to creating a user-friendly experience for everyone.

Other Notable Features

One UI 8 also introduces smaller yet impactful updates, such as the ability to connect to audio broadcasts via QR codes. This feature simplifies the process of joining audio streams, adding convenience to your daily interactions. These subtle enhancements contribute to a more seamless and efficient user experience.

Refining the User Experience

One UI 8 focuses on refining existing features while introducing meaningful enhancements that prioritize usability and efficiency. From multitasking improvements to accessibility updates, this version reflects Samsung’s dedication to continuous improvement. While not a innovative overhaul, One UI 8 offers a polished and user-friendly interface that caters to a wide range of needs, making sure a more enjoyable experience for Samsung device users.

Explore further guides and articles from our vast library that you may find relevant to your interests in One UI 8.

Source & Image Credit: AppX



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals