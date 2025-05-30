One UI 8 Beta is Here: A First Look at What’s New

Samsung has officially launched the One UI 8 beta, built on the foundation of Android 16, for its flagship Galaxy S25 series, which includes the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. This beta program is currently available in select regions, such as the United States, the UK, Germany, and Korea. Designed to enhance customization, usability, and performance, the beta offers a preview of Samsung’s next-generation software. If you own one of these devices, you can easily join or leave the beta program through the Samsung Members app. Below is a detailed look at the most notable updates and features introduced in this release in a new video from Zollotech.

Interface Enhancements: A More Intuitive Experience

The One UI 8 beta introduces a series of visual and functional updates aimed at delivering a more seamless and user-friendly experience. These changes focus on improving everyday interactions and simplifying navigation.

Weather Widget: The redesigned widget now features a translucent aesthetic, making it both visually appealing and easier to read at a glance.

The redesigned widget now features a translucent aesthetic, making it both visually appealing and easier to read at a glance. Quick Settings: A refined layout introduces a “Quick Share” option, allowing faster and more efficient content sharing across devices.

A refined layout introduces a “Quick Share” option, allowing faster and more efficient content sharing across devices. Multitasking: Enhanced split-screen controls allow users to manage multiple apps with greater ease, catering to those who rely on multitasking for productivity.

These updates collectively aim to create a smoother, more intuitive interface that enhances the overall user experience.

App Updates: Smarter and More Customizable

Samsung has upgraded several core apps in the One UI 8 beta, focusing on improving functionality, usability, and personalization. These updates ensure that users can tailor their experience to better suit their needs.

Camera: New quick settings enable on-the-fly adjustments, making it easier to capture high-quality photos in various conditions.

New quick settings enable on-the-fly adjustments, making it easier to capture high-quality photos in various conditions. Internet Browser: Customizable toolbars and menu options allow users to personalize their browsing experience for greater convenience.

Customizable toolbars and menu options allow users to personalize their browsing experience for greater convenience. Clock: Features like alarm group management and widget integration streamline access to alarms and time management tools.

Features like alarm group management and widget integration streamline access to alarms and time management tools. Reminders & Calendar: Redesigned interfaces, smart suggestions, and voice input make scheduling and task management more efficient.

Redesigned interfaces, smart suggestions, and voice input make scheduling and task management more efficient. Contacts: Enhanced profile card customization and call recording history integration simplify contact organization and communication tracking.

Enhanced profile card customization and call recording history integration simplify contact organization and communication tracking. Health App: New features, such as challenge creation and food input reminders, improve usability, though some functionalities remain under development.

These app updates reflect Samsung’s commitment to creating a more personalized and efficient ecosystem for its users.

New Features: Innovation and Security

The One UI 8 beta introduces several new features designed to enhance functionality, security, and inclusivity. These additions highlight Samsung’s focus on innovation while addressing user needs.

AI Select Tool: Integrated into the Edge panel, this tool simplifies tasks like photo editing by allowing faster generative edits.

Integrated into the Edge panel, this tool simplifies tasks like photo editing by allowing faster generative edits. Secure Folder: Improved encryption and enhanced hiding options provide better protection for sensitive data, making sure user privacy.

Improved encryption and enhanced hiding options provide better protection for sensitive data, making sure user privacy. Accessibility: Features such as pinch-to-zoom, keyboard magnification, and Bluetooth hearing aid pairing make the interface more inclusive for users with diverse needs.

Features such as pinch-to-zoom, keyboard magnification, and Bluetooth hearing aid pairing make the interface more inclusive for users with diverse needs. Samsung Dex: Upgraded to support WQHD resolution and display rotation, offering a more desktop-like experience for power users.

These features demonstrate Samsung’s dedication to enhancing both innovation and security in its software offerings.

Connectivity: Enhanced Interoperability

The One UI 8 beta introduces new connectivity features that improve how devices interact with each other, making sharing and collaboration more seamless.

OraCast Broadcast: This feature allows users to share content across multiple devices using QR codes, simplifying media sharing and collaboration.

This feature allows users to share content across multiple devices using QR codes, simplifying media sharing and collaboration. NFC and QR Code Integration: Enhanced functionality ensures secure data sharing, particularly useful at Samsung service centers and for device pairing.

These updates make it easier to connect and share content across devices, whether for personal or professional purposes.

Performance Improvements: Smoother and Faster

The One UI 8 beta is optimized to deliver a smoother and faster experience, making sure that users can enjoy improved performance across their devices.

120 Hz Display Support: Enhanced support for high refresh rates ensures fluid animations and transitions, elevating the overall user experience.

Enhanced support for high refresh rates ensures fluid animations and transitions, elevating the overall user experience. Stability: While the beta is stable enough for early testing, some features and optimizations are still in development, and users may encounter occasional bugs.

These performance improvements highlight Samsung’s efforts to provide a more polished and responsive software experience.

Exploring the Future of Samsung Software

The One UI 8 beta represents a significant step forward in Samsung’s software development, offering a wide range of updates that enhance customization, usability, and performance. From interface improvements to advanced accessibility options, the beta caters to a diverse set of user needs. However, as with any beta release, users should approach with caution, as some features may still be under development. If you’re eager to explore Samsung’s latest innovations, the Samsung Members app provides an easy way to access the One UI 8 beta and experience these updates firsthand.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to One UI 8 Beta that you may find helpful.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals