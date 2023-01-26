One off Bentley Continental GT Azure unveiled

Bentley has built a one-of-a-kind Bentley Continental GT Azure, the car is inspired by the 1953 Grand Tourer which can be seen next to it in the photo above.

The Bentley Continental GT Azure comes with a 4.0 litre V8 with twin turbos that produces 452 horsepower.

Bentley Motors has handcrafted a unique and one-off Continental GT Azure, inspired by Bentley’s retained example of the iconic R-Type Continental, JAS 949. The new Continental GT is in honour of JAS 949’s 70th birthday, celebrating one of the important style icons in Bentley’s history. JAS 949 is one of only 208 examples of the R Type Continental ever built – but the car had a greater impact than the limited numbers suggest. The beautiful Bentleys old and new have been photographed at an equally spectacular London landmark that is itself a 21st century reinvention of a 1950s icon – Battersea Power Station in south London.

Quoted as ‘a modern magic carpet which annihilates great distances’ the R-Type Continental was the fastest four-seat luxury saloon in the world when launched in 1952. The three key design lines of the car – the power line from the front wheel, the rear haunch and the roofline – were the inspiration for the first generation Continental GT in 2003 and every Continental GT since. The latest Azure members of the Continental GT family continue to celebrate elegance and timeless design, directly descended from the R-Type Continental, while adding a focus on wellbeing behind the wheel.

You can find out more details about this new one-of-a-kind Bentley Continental GT Azure over at the Bentley website at the link below.

Source Bentley





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals