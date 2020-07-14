One Netbook mini laptop created for IT professionals

One Netbook has unveiled a new mini laptop it is created specifically for IT professionals building upon its previously launched gaming focused mini laptop the OneGX1. Currently still in its development and prototyping stage the ultra-mobile PC system will be equipped with a 7 inch touchscreen display and offer a convertible style tablet hybrid laptop fitted with RS-232 Serial and Ethernet ports.

The latest mini laptop by One Netbookhas been in development for over 12 months and is expected to have similar features to the existing range of mini laptops and will feature the same keyboard as used on the OneGX1.

Other features include the addition of 2 x USB-A , 1 x USB-C, 1 x micro HDMI port, and a handy microSD card reader to expand storage when required. The touchscreen display will also support digital pen input and will offer 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Thanks to the revolving display small device will also be able to be used for notetaking and sketching.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by One Netbook, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing

