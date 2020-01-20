OmniFob smart remote allows you to create shortcuts IoT devices, apps and more

Keyport smart remote that can be used for home automation, home security or as a locator depending on your needs. The versatile OmniFob has launched via Indiegogo and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1,220 backers and has now progress to “InDemand” status, enabling you to still receive a 23% discount off the recommended retail price if you miss the original crowdfunding campaigns last year. Watch the campaign video below for an introduction to the OmniFob and its features.

“OmniFob is a finger-sized key fob that transforms any standard keychain into a connected life remote providing quick and easy access to your favorite smart functions”

“Open your garage, unlock your door, turn on your lights, start your car, find your keys, call for help, and more all in one VERY smart fob that attaches easily to any conventional keychain and that is also compatible with Keyport’s modular Slide 3.0, Pivot, and Anywhere Tools.”

– without having to lug around multiple cumbersome remotes,

– without having to pull out your oversized smartphone, and

– without having to use both hands when you’re on the go or have your hands full.

Earlybird pledges are available from Indiegogo offering a discount off the recommended retail price, worldwide delivery is expected to take place during March 2020.

Source : Indiegogo

