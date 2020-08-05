Olympus E-M10 IV mirrorless camera from $700

Olympus as today added a new mirrorless camera to their range the form of the Olympus E-M10 IV, priced at $700 for the body only. Even though Olympus has announced it is ready to sell off its camera business later this year the company has not stopped pushing out products.
The Olympus E-M10 IV camera offers a 20.3 Megapixel Live MOS and a handy new flip down rear LCD display.
“The Olympus E-M10 IV compact mirrorless camera is light, easy to carry, and frees you to do your best shooting all while capturing bright, sharp stills and video. 5-AXIS IS Instantly elevate your photography with foolproof technology that eliminates image blur to always capture bright, sharp images even in dark locations. NEVER MISS A SHOT Capture fast moving action and split-second scenes with sequential shooting that reels off an incredible 15 frames per second.”
Specifications for the new Olympus E-M10 IV mirrorless camera :
Sensor Effective Resolution / Type :20.3 Megapixel Live MOS
Processor “TruePic™ VIII
Focusing System : Contrast Detection with 121 Focus Points
Image Stabilization System : 5-Axis In Body Image Stabilization with 4.5 EV Compensation
Viewfinder : 2.36M dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
Rear Monitor : 3.0″ 180º Tilting Touch Monitor with Selfie Mode
Creative Features : 4K Video, Nighttime Live Composite, 16 Art Filters with new Instant Film filter
Sequential Shooting Speed : 8.7fps [H] mode 5.0fps [L] mode mechanical shutter
Flash : Built-in Pop Up Flash
Special Features : Intuituve Touch Interface, Advanced Photo Mode, Shortcut Button, and Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Source : Olympus