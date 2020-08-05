Olympus E-M10 IV mirrorless camera from $700

Olympus as today added a new mirrorless camera to their range the form of the Olympus E-M10 IV, priced at $700 for the body only. Even though Olympus has announced it is ready to sell off its camera business later this year the company has not stopped pushing out products.



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Olympus E-M10 IV camera offers a 20.3 Megapixel Live MOS and a handy new flip down rear LCD display.

“The Olympus E-M10 IV compact mirrorless camera is light, easy to carry, and frees you to do your best shooting all while capturing bright, sharp stills and video. 5-AXIS IS Instantly elevate your photography with foolproof technology that eliminates image blur to always capture bright, sharp images even in dark locations. NEVER MISS A SHOT Capture fast moving action and split-second scenes with sequential shooting that reels off an incredible 15 frames per second.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Specifications for the new Olympus E-M10 IV mirrorless camera :

Sensor Effective Resolution / Type :20.3 Megapixel Live MOS

Processor “TruePic™ VIII

Focusing System : Contrast Detection with 121 Focus Points

Image Stabilization System : 5-Axis In Body Image Stabilization with 4.5 EV Compensation

Viewfinder : 2.36M dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

Rear Monitor : 3.0″ 180º Tilting Touch Monitor with Selfie Mode

Creative Features : 4K Video, Nighttime Live Composite, 16 Art Filters with new Instant Film filter

Sequential Shooting Speed : 8.7fps [H] mode 5.0fps [L] mode mechanical shutter

Flash : Built-in Pop Up Flash

Special Features : Intuituve Touch Interface, Advanced Photo Mode, Shortcut Button, and Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Source : Olympus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals