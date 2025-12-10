Christmas Spotlight: Olight ArkPro & ArkPro Ultra Drop to Their Lowest Prices of the Season

If you’re shopping for a premium EDC flashlight that blends power, versatility, and precision design, Olight just delivered two new unbeatable deals. The ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra, two of the newest, most polished multi-source flashlights on the market, are now 20% off for a limited time.

Whether you’re upgrading your everyday carry or searching for the perfect gift to pair with your Benchmade or Spyderco, these deals offer exceptional value.

ArkPro Ultra: Now $103.99 (Was $129.99, 20% off)

Amazon Deal: Dec 8–14, 2025

The ArkPro Ultra is Olight’s flagship compact flashlight, engineered for users who want maximum durability and multi-mode versatility in a sleek, pocket-ready form.

Built from Olight’s exclusive OAL™ super-tough aluminum alloy, the Ultra shrugs off drops, scratches, and heavy outdoor use. A glowing “ArkBeat” indicator pulses to life each time the light activates.

What sets it apart is its 4-in-1 lighting system:

Pure Flood for wide, seamless illumination

for wide, seamless illumination Spotlight for long-range clarity

for long-range clarity UV Light for fluorescent effects

for fluorescent effects Green Laser Pointer for precision signaling

With 1,700 lumens, a 205-meter beam, IPX7 waterproofing, and up to 14 days of runtime, the ArkPro Ultra offers pro-level performance in a compact 4.23 oz design. If you want the best-performing ArkPro model, this is the one to get, especially at this price.

Amazon Deal: Dec 8–14, 2025

The standard ArkPro delivers nearly all the versatility of the Ultra at an even more accessible price. Designed for everyday carry, this model features the same beautifully engineered rotary selector. All four lighting sources can be combined into seven total configurations, making the ArkPro far more flexible than traditional single-mode flashlights.

With 1,500 lumens, a 205-meter beam, IPX7 waterproofing, and up to 14 days of runtime, it’s a high-performance multi-mode light at a fantastic discounted price.

Available in:

Silver Graphite, Phantom Squadron, Matte Black, OD Green, Orange



