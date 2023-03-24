Corsair Xeneon 27 QHD240 OLED gaming monitor

Corsair will be showcasing their new Xeneon 27 OLED OLED gaming monitor during PAX East 2023 and has revealed a few more details about what we can expect from the new monitor soon to be launching. Designed to provide gamers with rapid response times the gaming monitor features a 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response time and 0.01 ms Pixel on/off time all-but eliminate motion blur.

Other features of the Xeneon 27 OLED include connectivity for both PC and console via dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB Type-C DP Alt-Mode input allows it to be connected to 4 different devices at once as well as two displayed simultaneously with picture in picture or picture by picture if desired. Other ports include a single USB 3.1 Type-C and four USB 3.1.

“Continuing the close partnership between CORSAIR and LG Display, the Xeneon 27 OLED boasts a cutting edge 3rd generation OLED panel with META Technology featuring Micro Lens Array (MLA). This innovative new technology places a focal lens to enhance brightness in front of every pixel, boosting brightness far beyond previous generation OLED panels and delivering breathtaking color vibrancy. HDR10, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits and 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut ensure that the brightest highlights, darkest details, and most nuanced colors are presented beautifully, whatever you’re playing, watching or creating.”

“The Xeneon 27 OLED also offers a wide range of customization options. With 60° of swivel, 22° of tilt, 100 mm (3.94-inch) of height adjustment, the ability to rotate 90° on its stand in either direction, or to be mounted on a monitor arm via its standard VESA mount, it’s easy to integrate the XENEON 27 OLED into an existing setup, or make it the showpiece of a new one.”

