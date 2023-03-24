Geeky Gadgets

Corsair Xeneon 27 QHD240 OLED gaming monitor

Corsair XENEON 27QHD240 OLED gaming monitor

Corsair will be showcasing their new Xeneon 27 OLED OLED gaming monitor during PAX East 2023 and has revealed a few more details about what we can expect from the new monitor soon to be launching. Designed to provide gamers with rapid response times the gaming monitor features a 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response time and 0.01 ms Pixel on/off time all-but eliminate motion blur.

Other features of the Xeneon 27 OLED include connectivity for both PC and console via dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB Type-C DP Alt-Mode input allows it to be connected to 4 different devices at once as well as two displayed simultaneously with picture in picture or picture by picture if desired. Other ports include a single USB 3.1 Type-C and four USB 3.1.

“Continuing the close partnership between CORSAIR and LG Display, the Xeneon 27 OLED boasts a cutting edge 3rd generation OLED panel with META Technology featuring Micro Lens Array (MLA). This innovative new technology places a focal lens to enhance brightness in front of every pixel, boosting brightness far beyond previous generation OLED panels and delivering breathtaking color vibrancy. HDR10, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits and 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut ensure that the brightest highlights, darkest details, and most nuanced colors are presented beautifully, whatever you’re playing, watching or creating.”

“The Xeneon 27 OLED also offers a wide range of customization options. With 60° of swivel, 22° of tilt, 100 mm (3.94-inch) of height adjustment, the ability to rotate 90° on its stand in either direction, or to be mounted on a monitor arm via its standard VESA mount, it’s easy to integrate the XENEON 27 OLED into an existing setup, or make it the showpiece of a new one.”

Source : Corsair

