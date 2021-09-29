Oladance open ear wireless earbuds are a new set of headphones capable of providing up to 16 hours of use per charge and feature an open ear design providing a comfortable fit and reducing the chance of hearing loss. Launched via Kickstarter this week the Oladance wireless earbuds have already blasted past their required pledge goal thanks to over 130 backers with still 59 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $79 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Unlike traditional earbuds, Oladance features a completely Open-Ear design that rests gently and securely on top of your ear. There are no tips, so they’ll never go into your ear. That’s how they deliver superior sound in a natural, comfortable way. While many brands race to improve the noise-canceling and premium sound quality, designers have forgotten the most important part of any wearable technology – comfort & health. “

If the Oladance campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Oladance open ear wireless earbuds project review the promotional video below.

“To change all of the pain points of traditional in-ear headphones, other open earbuds, or bone conduction earbuds. At the same time, using your ears’ natural curves, a pair of powerful 16.2 mm drivers channel epic sound exactly where you need it — leaving your ears open and never plugged. Let alone the unrivaled continuous playtime of up to 94.4 hours.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the open ear wireless earbuds, jump over to the official Oladance crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

