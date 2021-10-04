Office 2021 lands on the Mac tomorrow

Microsoft has revealed that Office 2021 will be available on the Mac from tomorrow the 5th of October. They have also confirmed that Microsoft 365 will be available from tomorrow.

Office 2021 for the Mac will come with the latest Microsoft office apps and they give you full access to the apps without the need for a subscription like with Microsoft 365.

Microsoft 365 is the best way to get access to the latest apps and features that help you stay productive, protected, and connected. Plus, it’s the best value—in addition to premium versions of the Office apps, you get 1 TB of cloud storage, the ability to use the apps on all your devices, advanced security features, and much more. However, we know some customers still prefer a non-subscription version of the core Office apps for PC and Mac, which is why we’re releasing Office 2021.

The past year and a half have proven it’s more important than ever that our tools provide the flexibility to connect and create together virtually. This is why in both Microsoft 365 and Office 2021 we’re including Microsoft Teams for personal use so you can engage with anyone at any time, whether it’s chat, calls, or video. We’re also incorporating many of the collaboration features already available to Microsoft 365 subscribers into Office 2021.

You can find out more information about the new Office 2021 for the Mac over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals