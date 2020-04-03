Odyssey x86 mini PC supports Windows, Linux, and Arduino for $188

A new Windows mini PC which also supports, Linux and Arduinois now available to purchase from the Seeed Studio website priced at just $188. The ODYSSEY X86J4105 mini PC is based on Intel Celeron J4105, is a Quad-Core 1.5GHz CPU with boosts up to 2.5GHz support by 64GB eMMC, with onboard ATSAMD21 Core, an ARM Cortex-M0+ MCU that allows you to program Arduino on the x86 platform.

The ODYSSEY X864105 mini PC enables users to easily build Edge Computing applications with powerful CPU and rich communication interfaces. If your budget will stretch a second version is also available with 64GB eMMC and Win10 Enterprise activated for $258.

Features of the Odyssey mini PC include :

Intel Celeron J4105, Quad-Core 1.5-2.5GHZ

Dual-Band Frequency 2.5GHz/5GHz WiFi/ Bluetooth 5.0

Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Integrated Arduino Coprocessor ATSAMD21 ARM Cortex-M0+

Raspberry Pi 40-Pin Compatible

2 x M.2 PCIe (B Key and M Key)

Support Windows 10 & Linux OS

Compatible with Grove Ecosystem

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0a

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

M.2 2242/2280 connector for SATA II storage

microSD card reader

Optional 64GB eMMC module

3.5mm audio

Source : Seeed Studio : Liliputing : ETA Prime

