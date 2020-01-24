ODROID-H2 mini PC available once again for $164

If you have been patiently waiting for stocks of the ODROID H2 mini PC, you’ll be pleased to know that it is once again available to purchase from online retailers priced at around $164. The small form factor ODROID-H2 PC features an Intel Celeron J4105 Gemini Lake processor, two SO-DIMM slots for memory, two SATA ports and one M.2 NVMe slot for storage. Sold as a fanless system the ODROID-H2 can also be equipped with larger cases equipped with cooling fans and room for 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch drives mounted below the board.

Included connections take the form of a DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports an audio ports for both headphone and microphone connections thanks to 3.5mm audio in and out jacks and S/PDIF.

Storage is provided in the form of an optional eMMC module module, an M.2 2280 slot for an SSD, two SATA III connectors, and a 20-pin peripheral expansion header. With the mini PC capable of accepting up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory and running Ubuntu 18.04 or Ubuntu 18.10 Linux out of the box if desired using a download direct from the official Ubuntu website.

Source: Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals