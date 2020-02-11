ODA modular bag for weekday or weekend

ODA is a lightweight modular bag system specifically designed for weekday or weekend trips for “life on the go”. The daily backpack and shoulder bag has launched via Kickstarter this week and is now available to back with earlybird pledges starting from roughly $85 or £65 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during August 2020.

“ODA is a set of modular bags designed to adapt to your needs on the go. It comes in two parts, an everyday Backpack and a Shoulder Bag, which can be magnetically fixed together to form a single piece of carry-on weekender. Use the Backpack for everyday carry. Or snap on the Shoulder Bag for a short trip. This modular set up lets you move around like a pro, as you go from minimal to maximal, and back to minimal. All in a snap.”

“From weekday to weekend, from the office to the gym to across continents, from daily essentials to high tech gear to a change of clothes for a short trip. Carry your valuables with compactness, flexibility, and mobility in mind. “

