ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming 20GB OC graphics card

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming White 20GB OC graphics card is a testament to this vision, offering a harmonious blend of top-tier performance and a stunning white-themed design that will make your gaming setup stand out.

At the core of this graphics card lies the mighty AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU, a powerhouse that boasts 84 compute units and a whopping 5376 stream processors. This impressive hardware ensures that your games run smoothly, with a Boost Clock that can soar up to 2450 MHz and a Game Clock that holds steady at 2075 MHz. These clock speeds are crucial for maintaining a seamless gaming experience, especially when you’re in the midst of intense on-screen action.

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT is not just about raw power; it also comes with a generous 20GB of GDDR6 memory. This is particularly beneficial for modern games that feature detailed textures and expansive environments. With a 320-bit memory bus and an effective memory speed of 20 Gbps, this card is well-equipped to handle the demands of memory-heavy tasks and applications.

Overclocked graphics card

One of the standout features of this graphics card is AMD’s Infinity Cache technology, which includes an 80MB cache that helps reduce latency and power consumption while boosting bandwidth. This, combined with PCI Express 4.0 support, ensures that data transfers between the GPU and your system are both fast and efficient, preventing any bottlenecks that could disrupt your gaming sessions.

When it comes to connectivity, the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT offers plenty of options. It includes three DisplayPort 2.1 ports and one HDMI 2.1 output, allowing you to connect to the latest high-resolution monitors and enjoy a superior visual experience, whether you’re gaming or creating content.

The card’s cooling system is a masterpiece of design, featuring a triple-fan setup known as the Phantom Gaming 3X. This system incorporates Striped Ring Fans and an Air Deflecting Fin design, which work in concert with the Ultra-fit Heatpipe to keep temperatures in check. The cooling solution is not only effective but also operates quietly, thanks to a 0dB feature that stops the fans during low-load operations, ensuring a distraction-free environment.

Aesthetically, the card is nothing short of breathtaking. It features ARGB LEDs that allow for a customizable lighting scheme through Polychrome SYNC, enabling you to match the card’s lighting with your system’s overall theme. The card’s durability is enhanced by a reinforced metal frame and backplate, which not only add to its visual appeal but also protect the PCB from bending and damage.

The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming White 20GB OC is built to last, with Super Alloy components that guarantee both durability and stability. This ensures that your investment is not just capable of delivering high performance but is also built to endure the test of time.

This graphics card is a perfect choice for gamers who demand the best in performance without compromising on style. With the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming White 20GB OC at the heart of your PC, you’re not just playing games—you’re immersing yourself in an experience where precision and power come together to offer an unmatched gaming adventure.

Source : ASRock



