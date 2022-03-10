Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series trailer released by Disney

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi which will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service on May 25, 2022. Set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith film released back in 2005, Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and is joined by Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, and Bonnie Piesse who also reprise their roles from the Star Wars prequel trilogy of films.

Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series

The new Star Wars TV series has been directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.”

Source : Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals