Oath : Chronicles of Empire and Exile board game raises over $800,000 via Kickstarter

A new interactive strategy game has launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $800,000 thanks to nearly 10,000 backers with still 13 days remaining on its campaign. The Oath : Chronicles of Empire and Exile board game Is available from $90 or roughly £69 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during January 2021.

“In Oath, one to six players guide the course of history in an ancient land. Players might attempt to bolster the power of the Chancellor or scheme to bring the empire to ruin. The consequences of one game will ripple through those that follow, changing what resources and actions future players may have at their disposal and even altering the game’s core victory condition. Every system in Oath is built from the ground up to be responsive and adaptable. A single decision could reverberate for dozens of games afterwards.”

“The core rules are simple: Players will spend their turns adventuring within the Chancellor’s realm and the lands that surround it. They will gather support, recruit warbands, and discover dark and dangerous secrets. Over the course of the game, players will collectively populate the world with a cast of strange and wonderful characters and institutions. This world is essentially a shared tableau, which every player can interact with and seek to control. Most players begin as Exiles, powerful figures living on the edge of polite society. An Exile wins the game by directly challenging the Chancellor’s power or by attempting to fulfill a new Vision.”

Source: Kickstarter

