NZXT Capsule Mini microphone and boom arm $140

NZXT has this week introduced new additions to its range of audio equipment announcing the launch of its new black-and-white Capsule Mini microphone now available to purchase priced at $69.99 and accompanying Boom Arm Mini also priced at $69.99. Available to purchase separately the microphone offers analog-to-digital conversion in 24-bit high resolution together with plug and play simplicity.

Capsule Mini microphone

“The Capsule Mini caters to those who require a compact USB microphone for their setup that delivers exceptional audio quality. Its internal capsule is tuned to enhance speech in gaming environments and is coupled with an impressive analog to digital 24-bit/48 kHz resolution that ensures vocal clarity during gameplay. In addition, it uses a unidirectional cardioid polar pattern to keep unwanted background noise such as clicks from a mechanical keyboard to ensure that your voice is the main focus while you are talking.”

Boom Arm

“Like the Capsule Mini microphone, the Boom Arm Mini is optimized for extra space for your gaming setup. Boom Arm Mini helps maximize desk space thanks to its small, foldable form factor. Smooth-moving arms make quiet adjustments while hidden cable management helps organize your desktop. The Boom Arm Mini has a sleek uniform look with hidden springs and sturdy construction that enables silent operation right out of the box. Make switching mics easy for all both Capsule and Capsule Mini.”

For full specifications and color options jump over to the official NZXT online store by following the link below.

Source : NZXT





