Sennheiser Profile USB cardioid condenser microphone

Sennheiser has this week launched a new USB cardioid condenser microphone in the form of the Profile. Designed to support Windows, macOS, iOS and Android devices. The Profile features a cardioid condenser capsule for professional sound and off-axis rejection together with a fully adjustable tilt function with self locking joint for optimal positioning. Sennheiser has also created a Profile Streaming Set providing the Profile microphone boom arm with integrated cable management, 3 m USB-C cable, and microphone protective pouch.

“As creatives, you push boundaries to make an impact and so do we. The Profile doesn’t compromise on quality. Its all-metal construction and premium materials ensure durability while an award-winning German engineered capsule delivers the audio you want and rejects the sounds you don’t. It brings simplicity to your workflow through best-in-class features and functions, so you can focus on what’s important: your voice. There are no complicated controls or settings. There is no software needed. It’s one cable to connect your audience to your world.”

Sennheiser Profile microphone

“Powered by USB-C, plug your Profile into nearly any computer, tablet, or mobile device without needing an interface or external power source. And when it comes to mic placement, the Profile has you covered. Whether you opt for the table stand for compact convenience or the boom arm for optimal positioning, the Profile is mountable the way you want it. Its adjustable tilt function stays put, so your listeners can too.”

“Right out of the box, the Profile delivers a natural, warm sound that accentuates the body and presence of your voice. Interestingly enough, you can even hear this difference on platforms that compress the audio,” explains Franke. “Having a great capsule is essential for this – but placing the microphone correctly is just as important. It should be positioned within 15 cm (6 in) from your mouth or the sound source to ensure both clarity and warmth.”

Features of the Sennheiser Profile condenser microphone

– USB-C powered (MacOS/iPadOS/Windows/Android)

– Cardioid condenser capsule for professional sound and off-axis rejection

– Adjustable tilt function with self-locking joint for optimal positioning

– Soft-touch mute button with LED ring to indicate when engaged

– Gain control with LED ring to indicate power and audio clipping

– Mix control for balancing microphone and device level

– 3.5 mm headphone output for audio monitoring

– Headphone volume control

– Robust metal housing and premium finish

Source : Sennheiser





