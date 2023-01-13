NZXT H9 Series ATX cases, C1200 PSU and Duo RGB fans introduced

This week PC hardware design and manufacturing company NZXT has unveiled their latest ATX cases, power supplies and RGB fans in the form of the H9 ATX case, C1200 PSU and Duo RGB fan. The H9 range features two new PC ATX cases and provide the largest options in the companies midtower range. Featuring room to install up to 10 fans and direct airflow to cool even the most powerful video cards, says NZXT.

“The H9 Flow and H9 Elite are flexible to suit any type of build due to their large size, radiator support, and color schemes. For people who want to focus on thermal performance, the H9 Flow is designed to give you optimized cooling thanks to a mesh top panel. The H9 Elite is designed for people who want to build an RGB focused PC with some additional benefits, such as NZXT CAM support and a glass top panel to show off RGB lighting components.”

The C1200

The new C1200 Gold is an ATX 3.0 PSU that pumps up to 600 watts of power to NVIDIA 40-series graphics cards over a single cable while maintaining highly efficient, low-noise performance. Get clean power for the latest graphics cards and the most efficient power possible thanks to this power supply.

Duo RGB Fans

Light up a build with dual-sided RGB fans that will bathe both the interior and exterior and control and customize the color and fan curves with an NZXT RGB & Fan Controller V2. Sync styles with 3 fan channels and 6 lighting channels across compatible NZXT devices featuring NZXT CAM.

Features included in the H9 series

Unique uninterrupted glass panel for a clear view of the interior

Intuitive cable management and dual chamber design

Ample room for cooling and storage

Room for up to ten 120 mm fans, up to three 360 mm Radiators

Direct airflow to the GPU for handling high-powered components

Fully perforated mesh back panel for intake of fresh air into the chassis

Supports vertical GPU mount with optional Vertical GPU Mounting Kit with PCIe 4.0 Riser Cable that is sold separately MSRP: $89.99



H9 Flow ATX case

Perforated mesh top panel that gives a greater focus on cooling performance

Includes four 120 mm F Series Quiet Airflow fans

Fans pre-installed along the right side as intake fans for the best CPU and GPU performance out of the box

Features exclusive to the H9 Elite

Tempered glass top panel and transparent top fan/radiator brackets

Includes three 120 mm F Series RGB Duo fans and one 120 mm F Series Quiet Airflow fan

Fans pre-installed along the right side as intake fans for the best CPU and GPU performance out of the box

RGB & Fan Controller v2 with three fan channels and six lighting channels with control via NZXT CAM.

Available Colors

H9 Flow and H9 Elite: Matte White, Matte Black Tinted glass in the Matte Black models



For more information on all the new additions to the NZXT range of products jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : NZXT





