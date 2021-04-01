ADATA XENIA Xe Gaming Lifestyle Ultrabook gaming laptop



If you’re in the market for a portable gaming laptop you may be interested in the newly launched ADATA XENIA Xe Gaming Lifestyle Ultrabook, constructed from premium CNC anodized aluminium, and offering a powerful yet portable 15.6 inch gaming laptop. The ADATA ultrabook is powered by an Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processor, supported by Intel Iris Xe graphics, a low power, high brightness 1080P Full HD IPS 15.6″ display with capacitive touch, together with XPG’s very own PCIe Gen 4 high speed M.2 solid state drive (SSD).

“We are very excited to introduce XPG XENIA Xe to our gaming community as we keep our commitment to offer premium and high quality products.XPG XENIA Xe is a key example for our audience to get access to the best Intel technology offering,” said Alex Yin, Chief Gaming Officer & General Manager at XPG. “This system is designed for users that require an all round choice for lifestyle, with a solid build that can turn heads with his elegant and simple design while delivering enough power for all everyday uses including gaming on the go or light content creation, and plenty of expandability for more.”

“Equipped with the 11th gen Intel Core Processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, and one of the few in its class to bring LPDDR4x 4266 MHz memory for seamless multitasking, owners can be sure they will enjoy tremendous performance. Combined with XPG’s award-wining PCIe Gen 4 SSD, which provides double bandwidth of read/write channels compared with traditional PCIe Gen 3 SSD, the XPG XENIA Xe can be extended to gaming and content creation without compromising on quality, portability and comfort.”

Features of the ADATA XENIA Xe gaming laptop :

– Surpasses the Intel EVO platform standard

– XPG GAMMIX S50 LITE 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

– Up to 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4x Memory

– Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe

– 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 / i5 Processor

– Up to 16 Hours of Battery Life and Fast Charging Capability

– Thunderbolt™ 4 Technology

– Supports Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1

– 15.6″ FHD IPS 400nits, sRGB 100% Display

– HD IR Camera with Windows Hello Support

– Presence Aware Functionality

– Rotatable 180° Durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass surface touch Panel

– Slim & Lightweight

– Xbox Game Pass 1-Month Free-Trial

– Amazon Alexa Support

“XENIA Xe is fine-tuned to be a strong performer, matching Intel EVO platformrequirements. It includes up to 16 hours battery life, fast charge support, one second instant wake and Windows log in, ultra-fast Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, advanced Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless technology, a 15.6″ stunning touch display, plus high fidelity speakers, Far-Field capable microphones, and an IR webcam to enhance the interaction & conferencing experience.”

“Everything about the XPG XENIA Xe has been designed to deliver a balance between “high quality”, “thin & light” and “performance”. Dimensions are among the smallest in 15″ laptops, precision machined at 355 x 230 x 14.9 mm, and a weight of only 1.65Kg of very sturdy quality aluminium chassis. The ultra-low power, yet very bright 15.6″ display sports a narrow 4.9 mm side bezel and an 87% screen to body ratio.And it’s incredibly high capacity 73.41Whr lithium battery pack, as well as an ultra-small 65 W power charger for easy carrying.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet ADATA, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ADATA

