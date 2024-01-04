Dockcase Pocket external M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure case from $75

Dockcase has recently launched on Kickstarter offering photographers and those needing extra storage a pocket M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure. This compact device not only offers dual data protection but also real-time readouts, setting it apart from conventional storage devices. It’s a versatile tool that seamlessly integrates with an array of devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro/ Pro Max, cameras, and other equipment, thanks to its 1/4″ screw holes.

One of the key features of the Dockcase pocket M.2 NVMe SSD case is its compatibility with a wide range of devices. It can connect directly to the iPhone 15 Pro/ Pro Max or a camera, enabling stable shooting and seamless data storage. This direct connection eliminates the need for additional cables or adapters, which can often hinder the user experience. Moreover, it’s not just limited to Apple devices; the enclosure is also compatible with USB-C mobile phones and Android devices that support the OTG function. Users can record videos directly to the Dockcase through the Open Camera app, expanding its usability beyond just storage.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $75 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. The Dockcase pocket M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is designed with user convenience in mind. The 1/4″ screw holes allow for secure fastening to various surfaces such as tripods, phone mounts, and gaming desks. This feature enhances its adaptability, making it a suitable choice for various scenarios, from professional photography sessions to gaming marathons.

M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure

Another impressive feature of the Dockcase pocket M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is its built-in display that provides real-time readouts. Users can monitor data transfer speeds, storage capacity, and SSD temperature, allowing them to better manage their storage device. Such real-time information can be crucial for professionals who need to keep a close eye on their data usage and device performance.

Data protection is a critical aspect of any storage device, and Dockcase has addressed this concern with two unique features: Power Loss Protection and Read Only Mode. Power Loss Protection ensures the safety of data during unexpected power outages or surges, preventing data loss that can often be devastating. On the other hand, Read Only Mode adds an extra layer of security by preventing accidental deletion or modification of data. These features, combined, offer a robust data protection system that users can rely on.

If the Dockcase Pocket campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure project take in the promotional video below.

In terms of data transfer speeds, the Dockcase pocket M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure supports USB 3.2 Gen 2. This technology allows for high-speed file transfers, reducing the time spent waiting for files to transfer and enhancing overall productivity.

Finally, the Dockcase pocket M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure boasts an aluminum alloy body. Not only does this provide a sleek look, but it also offers durability. The robust construction ensures that the device can withstand the rigors of everyday use while maintaining its aesthetic appeal.

The Dockcase pocket M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is a versatile, secure, and high-performance storage solution. With its seamless integration, real-time readouts, and dual data protection, it sets a new standard for portable storage devices. Whether you’re a professional photographer, a gaming enthusiast, or just someone who needs reliable portable storage, the Dockcase pocket M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is worth considering.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure, jump over to the official Dockcase Pocket crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



