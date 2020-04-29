Icy Dock ToughArmor hot-swap chassis for NVMe SSD drives

Icy Dock has this week introduced a new addition to their range of NVMe SSD accessories, announcing the imminent availability of its new ToughArmor MB840M2P-B Hot-Swap enclosure specifically created for for NVMe drives. The design of the ToughArmor from Icy Dock features tooless installation, and accepts drives from 30 mm to 110 mm in length.

Constructed from aluminium the NVMe SSD chassis features an integrated thermal pad to improve heat dissipation to alleviate any throttling issues. Icy Dock’s expansion card converts four PCIe 3.0 lanes into an NVMe M.2 SSD bay and the hot-swap design allows users to remove the M.2 drive with ease.

“A typical M.2 drive is installed on a motherboard or a riser card and secured by a tiny screw. The drive installation requires the computer to be off, which can be a problem for systems that can’t afford a downtime. Additionally, the physical installation process is very troublesome and time-consuming. However, with the MB840SP-B and it’s removable drive tray design, you can utilize the PCIe expansion slot and makes M.2 NVMe SSD installation and removal a more straightforward and productive process.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Icy Dock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime for full specifications and documentation jump over to the official Icy Dock website by following the link below.

Source : Icy Dock : Tom’s Hardware : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals