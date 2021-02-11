PNY CS1030 Series of affordable M.2 NVMe SSDs introduced

PNY has this week introduced a new range of affordable M.2 NVMe SSD storage drives available in 250, 500, 1 TB and 2 TB storage capacities and taking the form of the PNY CS1030 Series M.2 NVMe SSDs. The smaller 256 GB version offers faster reads, providing up to 2,500 MB/s sequential reads, with up to 1,100 MB/s sequential writes, while the 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB capacity SSDs offer you speeds of up to 2,100 MB/s, and up to 1,900 MB/s sequential writes.

“The PNY CS1030 M.2 NVMe SSD is an excellent choice for an NVMe upgrade from a SATA based solid state drive (SSD) or traditional hard drive in an NVMe enabled desktop or laptop computer. The CS1030 drive is designed to be an upgrade from conventional SATA based storage to take advantage of the high bandwidth of the NVMe interface to help realize faster boot times, quicker application launches, and better overall system performance. Do more in less time with NVMe; boot up, power down, and load applications up to 4 times faster than with SATA based SSD’s. With no moving parts, the PNY CS1030 M.2 NVMe SSD is highly durable, less likely to fail, and supports a 5 year warranty.”

Source : TPU : PNY

