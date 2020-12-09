Mushkin 8TB M.2 NVMe ALPHA Series SSD $1,300

Mushkin has launched a 4TB and 8TB M.2 NVMe ALPHA Series solid state drives this week making them available from online retailers worldwide priced at $650 and $1,300 respectively.

The ALPHA Series SSD range has been specifically designed by Mushkin to offer users a balance between performance, capacity, cost, and energy efficiency. The SSDs are powered by Phison’s 12 series controller, and offer an ideal storage solution for cloud computing big data, external storage systems, digital imaging and media, technical applications and cold storage.

“The Mushkin ALPHA is not just another SSD. it’s a perfect example of how there can never be too much of a good thing. With a large capacity, quicker load times and blazing fast transfer speeds the Mushkin ALPHA teams up with your PC and takes you to the next level of performance and moves beyond the standard.”

At 4 TB and 8 TB capacities, the ALPHA Series SSD line are the highest capacity in Mushkin’s solid state drives line up shipping today. ALPHA SSD specifications :

Capacities: 4 TB and 8 TB

Max Sequential: 3300 MB/s (Read) / 3000 MB/s (Write)

4 KB Random: 550,000 IOPS (Read) / 680,000 IOPS (Write)

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 22 mm x 80 mm X 2.25 mm

Warranty: 3 Year Limited Warranty

Source : Mushkin

