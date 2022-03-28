NVLink now open for Custom Silicon Integration confirms NVIDIA

This month during its GTC 2022 developer conference NVIDIA announced that its NVLink is now open for Custom Silicon Integration, “enabling a new generation of system-level integration in data centers”. NVIDIA’s NVLink-C2C ultra-fast chip-to-chip and die-to-die interconnect is now available for custom dies to coherently interconnect to the company’s GPUs, CPUs, DPUs, NICs and SOCs.

NVLink Custom Silicon Integrations

“Chiplets and heterogeneous computing are necessary to counter the slowing of Moore’s law,” said Ian Buck, vice president of Hyperscale Computing at NVIDIA. “We’ve used our world-class expertise in high-speed interconnects to build uniform, open technology that will help our GPUs, DPUs, NICs, CPUs and SoCs create a new class of integrated products built via chiplets.

With advanced packaging, NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect would deliver up to 25x more energy efficiency and be 90x more area-efficient than PCIe Gen 5 on NVIDIA chips and enable coherent interconnect bandwidth of 900 gigabytes per second or higher.”

“NVIDIA NVLink-C2C supports the Arm AMBACoherent Hub Interface (AMBA CHI) protocol. NVIDIA and Arm are working closely together to enhance AMBA CHI to support fully coherent and secure accelerators with other interconnected processors.

NVIDIA NVLink-C2C is the same technology that is used to connect the processor silicon in the NVIDIA Grace™ Superchip family, also announced today, as well as the Grace Hopper Superchip announced last year. NVLink-C2C is now open for semi-custom silicon-level integration with NVIDIA technology.”

Source : NVIDIA

Source : NVIDIA

