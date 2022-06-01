NVIDIA has this week showcased NVIDIA Studio artists who created fantastical 3D creators using a wide range of different software packages including Maya, Arnold and more. The year of the tiger comes into focus this week In the NVIDIA Studio, which welcomes 3D creature artist Massimo Righi. A native of Italy, Righi now lives in Thailand, a move he says was artistically inspired as he’s an avid lover of animals and nature.

“Is that a growl or a howl? Whatever it is, we promise it’ll inspire you. Welcome to our newest edition in the Studio Standouts digital art showcase series. Today we’re celebrating our favorite 3D creature art from artists around the world. So sit back and we’ll let the art do the talking. An award-winning 3D artist with two decades of experience in the film industry, Righi has received multiple artist-of-the-month accolades and features in top creative publications. He’s also worked with clients including Autodesk, Discovery Channel, Google, Netflix and the World Wildlife Fund. “

NVIDIA Studio fantastical 3D creatures

Source : NVIDIA

