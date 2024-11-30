Nvidia RTX 4090 vs. Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro: Ultimate Laptop Showdown!

When deciding between the Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro and the MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio, you’re comparing two innovative laptops designed for vastly different purposes. The MacBook Pro is tailored for creative professionals who require a powerful, efficient, and quiet machine for tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and graphic design. On the other hand, the MSI Stealth 18 is a gaming powerhouse built to deliver uncompromising performance in the most demanding games and GPU-intensive applications. Whether your focus is on creative workloads or gaming, understanding the strengths and limitations of these laptops is crucial to making an informed decision. The video below from Matt Talks Tech compares the two laptops side by side.

Key Hardware Differences

The Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro is a testament to Apple’s commitment to creating powerful, efficient machines for creative professionals. It features a 20-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD. The unified memory architecture ensures seamless performance across the system, allowing for smooth multitasking and efficient handling of large files. However, it’s important to note that the storage is non-upgradable, which may be a limitation for users who require more storage capacity in the future.

In contrast, the MSI Stealth 18 is a gaming powerhouse designed to deliver top-tier performance in the most demanding games and applications. It comes equipped with an Intel i9-13980HX CPU (16 cores, 22 threads), an Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile GPU with 16GB of VRAM, 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Unlike the MacBook, the MSI’s storage is upgradable, offering flexibility for future needs. These specifications make the MSI ideal for gaming enthusiasts and professionals who require a machine capable of handling hybrid workloads that involve both CPU and GPU-intensive tasks.

Storage Performance: Speed Matters

Storage speed plays a critical role in tasks like video editing and gaming, where fast read and write speeds can significantly impact performance. In this regard, the MSI Stealth 18 takes the lead in read speeds, clocking in at an impressive 7,090 MB/s, compared to the MacBook’s 5,765 MB/s. This faster read speed can benefit gaming and data-heavy applications, where quick access to stored data is essential.

However, the MacBook Pro excels in write speeds, achieving a remarkable 8,329 MB/s versus the MSI’s 5,186 MB/s. This makes the MacBook more efficient for tasks that require frequent data writes, such as rendering and exporting large video files. Creative professionals who work with 4K or 8K video, or those who frequently handle large project files, will appreciate the MacBook’s superior write performance.

CPU Performance: Creative Workloads vs. Gaming

When it comes to CPU benchmarks, the Apple M4 Max outperforms the MSI in both Geekbench 6 and Cinebench 2024 tests, particularly in single-core and multi-core performance. This translates to faster processing in creative applications like Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro, where CPU efficiency is critical. The MacBook’s superior CPU performance makes it an excellent choice for professionals who rely on these applications for their daily work.

For gaming or hybrid tasks, the MSI’s Intel i9-13980HX still delivers robust performance, ensuring smooth gameplay and efficient handling of CPU-intensive tasks. However, it doesn’t quite match the MacBook’s dominance in creative workflows, where the M4 Max’s architecture and optimization shine.

GPU Performance: Raw Power vs. Optimization

The Nvidia RTX 4090 in the MSI Stealth 18 is a clear leader in raw GPU benchmarks, excelling in tests like Geekbench OpenCL and Cinebench GPU. This makes it the go-to choice for gaming enthusiasts and professionals who require uncompromising GPU performance for tasks such as 3D rendering, video editing, and machine learning.

However, the MacBook’s 40-core GPU shines in macOS-optimized applications. For example, in Rise of the Tomb Raider, the MacBook achieves an impressive 175 FPS, outperforming the MSI’s 114 FPS due to native macOS optimization. While the MSI dominates in most gaming scenarios, the MacBook’s performance in optimized titles suggests potential for macOS gaming to grow, especially as more developers take advantage of Apple’s Metal API.

The MSI Stealth 18’s RTX 4090 delivers unmatched raw GPU performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming and GPU-intensive tasks.

The MacBook Pro’s 40-core GPU excels in macOS-optimized applications, showcasing its potential for gaming when developers leverage Apple’s Metal API.

Gaming Benchmarks: MSI’s Strength

Gaming is where the MSI Stealth 18 truly excels, thanks to its powerful RTX 4090 GPU. In most titles, the MSI delivers higher frame rates compared to the MacBook Pro:

GTA V: The RTX 4090 achieves an impressive 172 FPS , compared to the M4 Max’s 110 FPS .

The RTX 4090 achieves an impressive , compared to the M4 Max’s . Cyberpunk 2077: The RTX 4090 scores a smooth 98 FPS , while the M4 Max reaches 86 FPS using Crossover for Mac.

The RTX 4090 scores a smooth , while the M4 Max reaches using Crossover for Mac. Rise of the Tomb Raider: The MacBook takes the lead with an impressive 175 FPS, surpassing the RTX 4090’s 114 FPS, thanks to macOS optimization.

While the MSI is the better gaming laptop overall, the MacBook’s performance in select titles hints at its potential for casual gaming, especially as more developers optimize their games for macOS.

Thermal Efficiency: Heat vs. Noise

Thermal management is a critical factor for sustained performance in both creative workloads and gaming. The MSI Stealth 18 keeps its CPU and GPU temperatures lower, peaking at 81°C and 86°C, respectively. This efficient cooling allows the MSI to maintain high performance levels for extended periods without throttling.

In contrast, the MacBook Pro’s CPU and GPU reach higher temperatures under heavy load, peaking at 98°C and 97°C, respectively. While these temperatures are within acceptable limits, they may lead to more frequent thermal throttling, which can impact performance in prolonged, intensive workloads.

However, the MSI’s cooling system is significantly louder than the MacBook’s, which could be a drawback for users who prefer a quieter workspace. The MacBook, while running hotter, operates more quietly, which may appeal to professionals working in noise-sensitive environments such as recording studios or shared office spaces.

Battery Life: MacBook’s Edge

Battery life is another area where the MacBook Pro excels, thanks to its efficient M4 Max chip and optimized macOS software. During GPU-intensive tasks, the M4 Max lasts an impressive 65 minutes, compared to the MSI’s 43 minutes. This longer battery life can be a significant advantage for professionals who need to work on the go or in locations where power outlets may not be readily available.

For less demanding tasks, the MacBook’s battery life extends even further, making it a better choice for on-the-go professionals who need reliable endurance throughout their workday. The MSI, while delivering exceptional performance, may require more frequent charging, which can be less convenient for users who are constantly on the move.

Creative Workload Performance: MacBook’s Forte

For creative professionals, the MacBook Pro is a standout performer, thanks to its optimized hardware and software. In Adobe Premiere Pro, the MacBook completes a 10-minute HEVC export in just 126 seconds, faster than the MSI’s 143 seconds. This advantage is largely due to the MacBook’s dual media engines, which accelerate video encoding and decoding tasks, making the MacBook a more efficient choice for video editing workflows.

If your work involves video editing, 3D rendering, or other creative tasks, the MacBook’s efficiency and optimization make it a compelling option. The combination of powerful hardware and optimized software allows the MacBook to handle these workloads with ease, ensuring smooth performance and faster project completion times.

Price Comparison: Value vs. Premium

Price is a significant consideration when choosing between these two high-performance laptops. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max starts at approximately $4,500, while the MSI Stealth 18 is priced around $3,300. The MacBook’s higher price point reflects its premium build quality, optimized performance for creative workloads, and longer battery life.

While the MacBook is more expensive, its superior performance in creative tasks, longer battery life, and quieter operation may justify the premium for professionals who rely on these features for their daily work. The MacBook’s seamless integration with other Apple devices and the robust macOS ecosystem can also be a significant advantage for users who are already invested in the Apple ecosystem.

On the other hand, the MSI offers exceptional gaming performance and upgradability at a lower price point, making it a better value for gamers and enthusiasts who prioritize raw performance over portability and battery life. The MSI’s ability to handle both gaming and creative workloads at a more affordable price makes it an attractive option for users who need a versatile machine without breaking the bank.

Final Verdict: Which Laptop is Right for You?

Choosing between the Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro and the MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio ultimately depends on your specific needs and priorities. Both laptops cater to distinct audiences, with the MacBook excelling in creative workflows and the MSI dominating in gaming performance.

If you’re a creative professional who values top-tier CPU performance, efficient storage, extended battery life, and a quiet workspace, the MacBook Pro is the ideal choice. Its optimized hardware and software make it a powerhouse for tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and graphic design.

If you're a gamer or require a laptop for GPU-intensive tasks, the MSI Stealth 18, with its RTX 4090, offers unmatched performance at a more affordable price point. Its upgradable storage and robust cooling system make it a versatile machine for both gaming and professional workloads.

By carefully considering your specific requirements and the strengths of each laptop, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your goals and budget. Whether you prioritize creative performance, gaming prowess, or a balance of both, these innovative laptops offer compelling options for demanding users.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



