NVIDIA’s AI personal assistant demo available for RTX GPU PCs

NVIDIA has recently unveiled a new technology demonstration that is set to enhance the way we interact with artificial intelligence. This new feature, known as “Chat With RTX,” is designed to work seamlessly on Windows RTX PCs, leveraging the power of NVIDIA RTX GPUs to deliver a personalized and efficient chatbot experience. The technology is aimed at providing users with quick, secure, and contextually relevant responses, drawing from their own documents and notes to ensure a private and customized interaction.

At the heart of “Chat With RTX” lies a sophisticated GPT large language model that is capable of tailoring conversations to the user’s specific needs. This is not your average chatbot; it’s an intelligent system that can process a variety of file types, including text documents, PDFs, Word documents, XML files, and even transcriptions from YouTube videos. This versatility allows the chatbot to provide assistance that is highly relevant to the user’s personal content.

NVIDIA RTX AI PCs Chat Bot Demo

One of the key features of NVIDIA’s new tech demo is the use of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), which significantly enhances the quality of the chatbot’s responses. In addition, the demo incorporates TensorRT-LLM, a tool for optimizing large language models, ensuring that the chatbot operates at peak efficiency. Thanks to RTX acceleration, the chatbot is not only accurate but also incredibly fast, running directly on a user’s Windows RTX PC without the need for cloud processing.

Developers, in particular, may find “Chat With RTX” intriguing as it builds upon the TensorRT-LLM RAG developer reference project available on GitHub. This provides them with a valuable opportunity to explore advanced AI models and potentially integrate similar technologies into their own projects.

For those interested in experiencing “Chat With RTX,” there are certain system requirements that must be met. The user’s PC should be equipped with a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or a more advanced model, with a minimum of 8GB of VRAM. Additionally, the PC must be running either Windows 10 or 11 and have the latest NVIDIA drivers installed to ensure compatibility with the demo.

NVIDIA has acknowledged a current installation issue with “Chat With RTX” and has promised to resolve it in a forthcoming update. In the meantime, users are advised to install the application in the default directory to avoid any complications.

Furthermore, NVIDIA is encouraging developers to push the boundaries of generative AI by hosting a contest. Participants are invited to create innovative applications using NVIDIA RTX GPUs, with the chance to win prizes. This contest not only stimulates creativity within the developer community but also showcases the potential of NVIDIA’s technology in driving forward AI applications.

The introduction of “Chat With RTX” is a testament to NVIDIA’s ongoing efforts to advance AI and GPU technology. By focusing on high-performance computing and data privacy, NVIDIA is making it possible to integrate sophisticated AI capabilities into everyday tasks. This technology allows users to benefit from a smart, responsive, and personalized AI assistant, all while keeping their data securely processed on their local machine. As NVIDIA continues to innovate and address any initial teething problems, “Chat With RTX” is poised to become an essential tool for those seeking a more intelligent and responsive computing experience.



