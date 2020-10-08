NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB development kit $99

NVIDIA have announced the launch of a new Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit priced at just $99 and created to provide and the ideal platform for learning, building, and teaching AI and robotics. With a familiar Linux environment, easy-to-follow tutorials, and ready-to-build open-source projects created by an active community, it’s the perfect tool for learning by doing, NVIDIA. The Jetson Nano 2GB is now available to pre-order

“NVIDIA Jetson Nano lets you bring incredible new capabilities to millions of small, power-efficient AI systems. It opens new worlds of embedded IoT applications, including entry-level Network Video Recorders (NVRs), home robots, and intelligent gateways with full analytics capabilities.”

Specifications of the Jetson Nano 2GB developer kit include:

GPU 128-core NVIDIA Maxwell

CPU Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 @ 1.43 GHz

Memory 2 GB 64-bit LPDDR4 (25.6 GB/s)

Storage microSD (Card not included)

Video Encoder 4Kp30 | 4x 1080p30 | 9x 720p30 (H.264/H.265)

Video Decoder 4Kp60 | 2x 4Kp30 | 8x 1080p30 | 18x 720p30 (H.264/H.265)

Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac wireless

Camera 1x MIPI CSI-2 connector

Display HDMI

USB 1x USB 3.0 Type A, 2x USB 2.0 Type A, 1x USB 2.0 Micro-B

Others 40-pin header (GPIO, I2C, I2S, SPI, UART)

12-pin header (Power and related signals, UART)

4-pin fan header

Dimensions 100 mm x 80 mm x 29 mm

“Jetson Nano is also the perfect tool to start learning about AI and robotics in real-world settings, with ready-to-try projects. The NVIDIA Jetson platform is backed by a passionate developer community that actively contributes videos, how-tos, and open-source projects. Plus, NVIDIA offers free tutorials starting with an introductory “Hello AI World” and continuing to robotics projects such as the JetBot AI open robot platform.”

The Jetson Nano can run a wide variety of advanced networks, including the full native versions of popular ML frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, Caffe/Caffe2, Keras, MXNet, and others. Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 is also compatible with NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit and the Jetson Nano uses NVIDIA JetPack SDK and takes advantage of the same AI software stack used across all NVIDIA products.

