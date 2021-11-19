NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming app streams directly to WebOS Smart TVs

NVIDIA and LG have announced this week that the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service will soon stream directly to WebOS Smart TVs using a special companion application specifically created for GeForce NOW and large screen TVs. The GeForce NOW app is being made available for the first time as a beta release this week and is available from the LG Content Store on select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV models.

“LG customers are expecting the best when it comes to gaming on a large screen,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Partnering with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a sign of our commitment to deliver the best gaming experience on LG TVs running webOS.”

The GeForce NOW app will enable LG TV owners with compatible TVs to instantly enjoy over 35 free-to-play games with just a compatible controller, without the need for any additional hardware to be installed or purchased. Games include Rocket League and Destiny 2 plus hit titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy, all playable at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. GeForce NOW Priority members get access to the most advanced platform for ray tracing and AI technologies, streaming from NVIDIA RTX-powered servers in data centers worldwide for the most responsive gameplay and gorgeous, high-quality graphics.

“The powerful combination of GeForce NOW and LG OLED TV will mean immersive gaming at its finest. LG OLED’s self-lit pixels ensure the most vibrant colors and deepest blacks to make in-game environments and characters more realistic than ever. LG TVs also deliver ultra-fast 1 millisecond response time and super-low input lag for smoother visuals, better control and a key advantage over the competition.”

